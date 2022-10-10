Good Samaritan held down suspect accused of hitting female clerk during Dollar General robbery

Kenneth Ellis is being held in the Tyler County Jail on a $15,000 bond

WARREN, Texas — A man is facing a felony charge after a clerk at a Dollar General in Warren was injured during a robbery.

It happened on October 10, 2022. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to the Dollar General shortly before 8:30 a.m., after learning about a man who was hitting a female clerk.

This suspect was later identified as Kenneth Ellis, 62, of Warren, according to a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release.

When deputies got to the scene, they saw a good Samaritan holding Warren on the ground.

Deputies talked to several witnesses and viewed video footage. The footage appeared to show Ellis trying to leave the store without paying for an item, according to the release.

While trying to leave, Ellis reportedly hit a female clerk with a blunt object multiple times. At this time, it is unclear exactly what object Ellis used to hit the clerk.

Deputies arrested Ellis and took him to the Tyler County Jail. He is charged with felony robbery and is being held in the Tyler County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release:

