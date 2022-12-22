Thieves swipe 3 golf carts from Jefferson County golf course

The carts were stolen on Tuesday night according to a Facebook post made Wednesday by the Bayou Din Golf Course.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Someone made off with several golf carts this week from a west Jefferson County golf course.

Three golf carts were stolen from the Bayou Din Golf Course according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The carts were stolen on Tuesday night according to a post made Wednesday on the Bayou Din Golf Course's Facebook page.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are currently investigating the theft of the golf carts according to the sheriff's office.

"Had a few of these carts stolen last night from Bayou Din…keep an eye out folks! Also, Please keep a lookout to see if your friends or neighbors brought some new carts home," the post by the club on Wednesday morning read.

By midday Thursday the post had been shared almost 180 times.

The 140 acre Bayou Din Golf Course is in LaBelle at 8537 LaBelle Road just outside the Beaumont city limits.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.