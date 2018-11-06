A robbery attempt turned fatal this morning at a Crawdad's in Orange County.

The girlfriend of the suspect said she understands why a store clerk shot and killed 55-year-old William Broughton.

Police say Broughton was shot while using a toy gun during an attempted robbery at the store.

Willa Craven said she is heartbroken because she thought Broughton was trying to turn his life around.

She says she is not mad at the store clerk for acting out of self defense, but says she wishes the clerk didn't kill him.

"He didn't have to kill him. He could've put a bullet in his leg or something," said Craven.

Broughton was recently released from rehab for abusing drugs and alcohol. Craven says she always hoped he would turn his life around.

"He knew better, but all at the same time he should not have done that because that's what you get, the results when you do wrong," she said.

The couple had been together for 29 years. Craven said she saw him that night before she went to work. She told Broughton to call her if he needed anything, but that never happened.

"It hurts so much that I have to live with pain inside of me," she said.

Police say the clerk used his own handgun to shoot and kill Broughton, and Craven doesn't blame the clerk for reacting. She can relate because she works as a security guard.

"He was only taking up for his own life, for defending himself, but he was still wrong for shooting him that many times," Craven said.

This wasn't the first time the Crawdad's convenience sore was robbed. According to the Orange Police Department records it happened twice in 2017, and thats why a former employee left the store

"It was a big fear that someone was in there and they were coming in after I got here and I wouldn't make it home to my family" said Courtney Richardson, who used to work at the Crawdad's.

Police believe the clerk had that same fear, and that he was defending himself when he shot Broughton, but its still under investigation.

Craven said she will try to move on.

"Here I am standing alone, but God is with me. Even though I'm hurt, I'm ok," she said.



