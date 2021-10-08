Girl unknowingly shot in leg by .22 during football game Thursday night at East Chambers High School

No shots were heard at the stadium or in the area and deputies do not believe there was any target intended.

WINNIE, Texas — Deputies are investigating after a female student was unknowingly shot in the leg at a Thursday night football game at East Chambers High School in Winnie.

The girl, who was shot with a .22 caliber bullet and did not immediately realize it, was at a "sub-varsity" game at Buccaneer Stadium according to a Facebook post by the East Chambers Independent School District.

Deputies were sent to the Patients ER in Winnie where the girl was being treated just before 8 p.m. Thursday according to a Facebook post by the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

The girl is expected to fully recover according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies believe that she was struck by a "rogue gunshot" that originated from somewhere outside the stadium according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

Detective's preliminary investigation leads them to believe that the stray round was was fired from a distance from south or southeast of the stadium according to the sheriff's office.

No shots were heard at the stadium or in the area the post said and deputies do not believe there was any target intended Hawthorne told 12News.

If you fire a gun then you are responsible for where the bullet ends up Hawthorne noted.

"It doesn’t matter if you are target practicing and the bullet hits someone, the destination of the bullet is your responsibility," Hawthorne said.

A team from Anahuac was playing East Chambers when the girl was wounded.

"Although, it is believed that this incident is the result of careless use of a firearm, we will pursue charges on whoever is responsible for this senseless act” Sheriff Hawthorne said according to his office.

The district reported that deputies from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are investigating and urge anyone who heard a shot or noticed anyone shooting in the air within a mile of the stadium to call deputies at (409) 267-2500.

