Jasper County Sheriff's Office investigating early Saturday morning armed robbery

BROOKELAND, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help after an early morning armed robbery at a gas station in Brookeland.

The robbery happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Valero on US Highway 96 shortly before 6 a.m., after receiving a call about a robbery.

Deputies learned a man held a clerk at gunpoint and demanded money, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build. He was wearing a blue under armor hoodie with light blue sleeves, khaki pants, white shoes and a black mask during the robbery, according to the release.

Anyone who has information about the crime is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 409-384-5417.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.