Suspect wanted in 37-year-old homicide cold case out of Garland arrested in New Mexico, police say

The Lovington Police Department said officers assisting the FBI and Garland PD arrested Liborio Canales, 85, for the murder of Barbara Fay Villarreal.

GARLAND, Texas — An 85-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 37-year-old homicide cold case out of Garland, Texas, officials announced Wednesday.

The Lovington Police Department in New Mexico said that officers assisting the FBI and the Garland Police Department arrested Liborio Canales for the murder of Barbara Fay Villarreal.

According to the Garland Police Department, on Nov. 7, 1986, officers responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 3600 block of Colbath Street. When they arrived, they found Villarreal dead from multiple stab wounds. Officers said a large kitchen knife was found near her body.

At the time of the crime, police said Villarreal’s husband was interviewed and eventually cleared in the murder.

Police said DNA evidence was recovered from the scene and was entered into the CODIS DNA database.

Throughout the years, the FBI and Garland police detectives worked several leads in both the United States and Mexico, according to officials.

After watching surveillance video and gathering results from DNA technology, investigators in the case determined Canales to be the suspect.

Lovington PD said Canales was known to stay at a home in the city. The department said Canales had recently crossed the Mexico border and entered New Mexico to celebrate his birthday with family.

Lovington PD said officers took Canales into custody Tuesday, July 18, without incident. Canales was booked into the Lea County Detention Center on a federal warrant for the charge of murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Lovington PD said Canales will be extradited back to Texas “in the coming days.”