Man facing felony charge after groom inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

The game room could face fines up to $10,000 per violation, along with other penalties.

Further details may be released pending formal arraignment, according to the release.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman says that the criminal activities these places of business attract when not operating legally will not be tolerated in Jasper County.

“We are going to make sure that they are in compliance, or we are going to shut them down,” Newman said.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office news release:

