Hardin County police investigating death of man who allegedly jumped out of moving vehicle

Officers were at the scene about two minutes following the report. One man was arrested and another suspect was able to get away.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 28-year-old man is facing a burglary charge after officers said he broke into a game room on Twin City Highway with another person early Monday morning.

Port Arthur police got the call after 2 a.m. Monday and made it to KC's Game Room in about two minutes according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release. Officers were told two people were inside the business and could be seen on security cameras. One of them had a gun according to the release.

Jabbar Alexander Bell was caught after a foot chase and charged with burglary of a building according to police. A gun was found in the investigation.

Police have identified the other suspect, but he was able to get away.

Bell was arraigned on Monday morning and his bond was set at $7,500.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On today’s date at approx. 2:12am, Port Arthur Police Officers responded to 3433 Twin City Highway, KC’s Game Room, in reference to an alarm. Officers were advised that two suspects were seen inside the business via security cameras and at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and a foot chase ensued. One of the suspects, 28-year-old Jabbar Alexander Bell, was caught and arrested for Burglary of a Building. A firearm was also recovered. The other suspect, identified by officers, was unable to be located.

Bell was arraigned this morning. His bond was set at $7,500

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.