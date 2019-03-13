GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston Police officer has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Officials said the victim is a family member.

Galveston Police said they received a complaint Feb. 4 of a possible criminal allegation against Officer Dion Watson. Galveston County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and arrested Watson on Tuesday.

Watson has been with Galveston PD since 2001 and was assigned to the Investigative Services Bureau. He remains on paid administrative leave.

