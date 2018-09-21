MANSFIELD - Fugitive Shawn Christy was captured around 4:30 p.m. Friday, bringing a massive five-day manhunt to an end.

At a 6 p.m. press conference, Deputy U.S. Marshal Anne Murphy of the Northern District of Ohio said Christy was captured in a ravine in the area of Camp Mowana, near Crider Road.

"Dozens and dozens and dozens" of law enforcement officers participated in the search.

Christy did have a firearm and knife when he was captured, Brian Fitzgibbon of the U.S. Marshal Service said. "We got him."

"We have been combing the area for four days, and we finally zeroed in on an area where we thought he was hiding," Murphy said.

Christy was in good health and was taken to Richland County Jail.

"Everybody can go back to the lives they were living Sunday morning," Murphy said.

The capture came just as a strong storm front moved through the county, bringing lightning and heavy rains.

Christy, one of the FBI's Most Wanted fugitives, was believed to have crashed a vehicle on Interstate 71 in Richland County on Sunday, about a mile north of the Ohio 13 exit.

Christy, 26, was wanted by the FBI, the U.S. Marshals and the U.S. Secret Service for multiple offenses, the Ohio Highway Patrol reported. He was considered armed and dangerous.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS | Shawn Christy captured in Mansfield area

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS | Shawn Christy captured in Mansfield area

According to a news release from Deputy U.S. Marshal Anne Murphy of the Northern District of Ohio, Christy, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, has multiple state arrest warrants in Pennsylvania for burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case. Christy had threatened to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.” A federal warrant was issued June 19 for Christy in relation to Facebook threats to the Northampton County district attorney. He also was accused of making online threats against President Donald Trump.

Murphy said Friday a couple of deputies from the U.S. marshals from eastern and middle Pennsylvania areas, where the initial incident occurred with Christy, had arrived in Mansfield to assist in the search.

"We have numerous law enforcement officers, federal, state, local. The outpouring of support for the law enforcement community, and more importantly, the community of Mansfield, has been absolutely overwhelming," Murphy said. "And we're so thankful.":

She said there have been numerous tips coming in about Christy, through the marshals service, the patrol, the sheriff's department.

"People are really taking this seriously," she said early Friday. "In turn, we're taking it seriously. The tips that are being called in, we're sending guys back out into the community to check areas and check houses."

Local law enforcement agencies are accumulating thousands of dollars in overtime assisting the U.S. Marshals as the search continues.

Mansfield police Chief Ken Coontz said the task force will reimburse the Mansfield Police Department for overtime worked by any Mansfield police officers assigned to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

"We're still gathering our slips. It's very costly to have officers on a search around the clock," Coontz said. "We will discuss with them any possibility of reimbursement for other expenses.

Richand County Sheriff Maj. Joe Masi said overtime costs will be submitted to the U.S. Marshals for reimbursement for any deputies working the search for Christy.

lwhitmir@nncogannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved