'It's just tragic' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed

Ronald Burdine reportedly shot Kevin and Laurie Frederick before he himself was shot and killed by police.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police.

The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.

The caller said they heard two gunshots and woman screaming.

The first responding officer found 53-year-old Kevin Troy Frederick laying in the grass. When the officer got out of his unit to help Kevin Frederick, a man exited a trailer and shot at the officer.

Officers believe that man was Ronald Dunigan Burdine, 56, of Nederland, according to a Port Neches Police Department release.

More officers arrived and began using a ballistic shield to get Kevin Frederick to safety. As they were getting him, Burdine allegedly exited the trailer again and pointed a handgun at the officers.

One of the officers then shot and killed Burdine, according to the release.

Officers found 29-year-old Laurie Marie Frederick, who is Kevin Frederick's daughter, inside the trailer. Officers also found a 13-year-old girl.

Kevin Frederick was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. The 13-year-old girl was later determined to be Laurie Frederick’s stepdaughter.

Laurie Frederick has been shot to death. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sarah Coats is a close family friend, who said she met Laurie Frederick in the Port Neches-Groves High School cafeteria. Coates said the two had been friends for 10 years.

"I just felt like she was like alone or whatever, and I was like, okay, she needs some friends, and so I'm like, okay, I'm going to go and just love on her," Coats said.

Coats describes Laurie Frederick compassionate, smart, and funny person who was great with children.

"She's just so loving, and her family is so loving and caring," Coats said. "She's an amazing woman."

The news of her friend’s death devastated Coats.

"I was overwhelmed," Coats said. "Like, I can't believe this happened to her, and I was very upset. I was like this is crazy."

It had been a year since Coats had seen Laurie Frederick. However, Coats said she tried her best to keep in touch with Laure Frederick and her family throughout the years.

Coats' biggest regret is not spending enough time with her friend.

"Time flies, and you never know what's going to happen, and it's like, boom, and I never expected this to happen to her," Coats said.

Coats reached out to the family to send condolences and to let them know that while Laurie Frederick may be gone, she will never be forgotten.

"My heart goes out to all the family and friends she was very loved and she will be missed," Coats said. “She was just an amazing person, and her whole family was and it's just tragic what this person did to her, and I can't believe it. This is crazy.”

The officer involved remains on administrative leave.