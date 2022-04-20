'Why does he get another chance' | Diamond Alvarez's family, supporters react to murder suspect free on bond again

Frank DeLeon was arrested again on Monday after authorities said GPS records on his ankle monitor showed he violated bond by leaving his house without permission.

HOUSTON — "I'm done. I'm tired. It f***** hurts."

Anna Machado, the mother of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez, shouted these words several times during a press conference Wednesday afternoon after learning her daughter's accused killer is once again free from jail.

Frank DeLeon Jr. was arrested Monday after authorities said GPS records on his ankle monitor showed he violated his bond conditions by leaving home without permission.

A judge initially denied bond for this violation but reinstated it Wednesday for $250,000. DeLeon posted bond shortly after and is now able to continue to live his life, something he is accused of taking away from Alvarez.

"There's no doubt in our mind that Frank murdered Diamond Alvarez. That he put 22 shots in her in less than two minutes," said FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa. "So why is he now being allowed to come out, be free this moment when Diamond did not have that chance?"

According to Espinosa and the Alvarez family, DeLeon violated his bond condition in March. They said his attorney claimed he left his house to go to a church in the area.

The family said they do not buy this excuse because the alleged violation happened on a Monday and the church is closed that day.

"I want to know if that church was really open on Monday for that killer to be released today," Alvarez's aunt said. "We need proof."

When DeLeon was arrested Monday for violating his bond condition, Alvarez's family spoke to the media and expressed relief and contentment knowing DeLeon was locked away and in no position to harm them.

The Alvarez family says DeLeon lives just two minutes away from them.

"It was relief. I cried. I screamed," Machado said said at a news conference Tuesday.

But Machado's words were much different Wednesday after learning DeLeon's bond was reinstated and he was no longer behind bars.

"Right now they're celebrating his f****** a** at home, hugging him, laughing at me, laughing at Diamond," she screamed. "I'm tired. I'm done. I want to laugh with my daughter. I want to hear my daughter laugh, too. I have to listen to videos to hear her voice."