Fourth charged in death of Newton man who went missing in 2017

Randy Holmes was reported missing in November 2017 and his remains were found two years later.

NEWTON, Texas — A fourth person has been charged in the 2017 death of a Newton man who was missing for two years before his remains were found.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from November 2019.)

Jaret Michael Chaudoin is facing three charges in connection with the 2017 death of Randy Holmes, 56, according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby.

Chaudoin, who was arrested Sunday near the Jasper County Medical Center, is facing charges of murder, tampering with evidence to impair a human corpse and evading arrest in a vehicle according to Burby.

He is the fourth person to be charged in the death of Holmes according to Sheriff Burby.

Holmes was reported missing in November 2017 and at the time Newton Police received information leading them to believe foul play was involved according to file stories.

Holmes' mother, Betty Holmes told 12News in early 2018 that she thought whatever had happened to him was "retaliation for things that he had been into."

Two years later investigators were given information that Holmes' remains were somewhere in the county and eventually given a possible location.

Investigators found Holmes' remains shortly thereafter in November 2019.

In March 2020 a Newton County man, John Peck, was charged in connection with Holmes' death.

Peck turned himself in shortly after being indicted in March 2020.

Three days later only hours after he was released on a $1 million bond Peck's home burned down in what investigators say was an intentionally set fire.