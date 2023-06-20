Four teens arrested in Beaumont vape shop burglary early Tuesday

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy, two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old boy for burglary of a building.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested four teens early Tuesday morning not long after they allegedly broke into a Beaumont vape shop.

Officers were sent to Boomtown Vapor at 6350 Phelan Blvd just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a burglary in progress call according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

While they were on their way there dispatchers told officers that the suspects had left in a white SUV the release said.

While officers reviewed surveillance video at the vape shop other officers searched the nearby area for the white SUV.

A short time later police stopped an SUV carrying multiple juveniles about a mile away in the 900 block of Langham Rd the release said.

Security camera footage showed that the juveniles found during the traffic stop were the ones who broke into the vape shop police said.

All four teens were taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

