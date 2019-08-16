BEAUMONT, Texas — Four inmates were injured after an fight broke out at the federal penitentiary in Beaumont, officials said.

Federal prison staff saw several inmates fighting in a housing unit at the U.S. Federal Penitentiary around 8 a.m. Friday, August 16, the Federal Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs said in an emailed statement.

Staff responded quickly and were able to contain the incident, officials said. Four of the inmates that were injured needed to be taken for outside medical treatment after the fight.

Staff secured the inmates in their housing units and the prison was placed on a limited operational status officials said.

The facility is now undergoing an internal investigation. No staff were injured in the fight, officials said, and the public was not in danger at any time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.