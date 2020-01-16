BEAUMONT, Texas — Four Houston men appeared in a Beaumont federal courtroom Wednesday to face charges related to the fatal shooting of an armored truck driver in Houston.

Investigators believe the men are responsible for the October 2019 shooting at a fast food restaurant.

David Nathan Taylor, 28; Prentis Leewood Delaney, 29; Coray Quan Brown, 32; and Jamarius Early Jones, 21, are all charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery.

During that robbery, investigators say three had guns and demanded money from the driver. He was shot and killed.

The group later allegedly followed an armored vehicle into Beaumont, where they were arrested on Jan. 13 according to a Department of Justice news release.

Inside one of their vehicles officers found two AR-15 style rifles, a pistol, three masks, three sets of gloves, five cell phones, and two open bottles of rubbing alcohol.

They could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

From a Department of Justice news release:

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Beaumont Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lake Charles Police Department and the Houston Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell E. James.

A grand jury indictment or complaint is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

