BEAUMONT, Texas — Four officers are on leave after Monday's officer-involved shooting.

The officers were called to the 2700 block of Atlanta about a man with a handgun walking back and forth in front of a house.

According to police, "Officers repeatedly called out to the man, warning him to put down the firearm. After attempting to de-escalate the situation for more than five minutes, the suspect forced officers to discharge their weapons."

The man was hit, and taken to the hospital.

It's standard procedure in officer-involved shootings for the officers to be placed on administrative leave.

RELATED: Beaumont Police say man injured after officer-involved shooting

From a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson:

Four Beaumont Police Officers remain on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer involved shootings.

Shortly before 1:45 PM yesterday, police were called to the 2700 block of Atlanta in reference to a man with a handgun, walking back and forth in front a house. While on the phone with the person reporting the incident, the call-taker heard a gunshot in the background. Four officers initially responded to the area and encountered a man with a gun. Officers repeatedly called out to the man, warning him to put down the firearm. After attempting to de-escalate the situation for more than five minutes, the suspect forced officers to discharge their weapons. The suspect was injured and was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated. No other citizens or officers were injured during the incident. Beaumont Police and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office are working together on the investigation. Names are being withheld at this time.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Port Arthur Police looking for man, woman accused of stealing in Target surveillance video

Testosterone pellets gaining popularity as hormone therapy in Southeast Texas

All 4 prosecutors quit Roger Stone case after DOJ decision on prison time