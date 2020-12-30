Traffic stop in Port Arthur leads to arrest of 4 armed men, police say suspects could be connected to other crimes

Four people were found with weapons during traffic stop early Wednesday morning. They were arrested on drug and weapons charges

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Investigators in Port Arthur are working to find out if a traffic stop leading to the arrest of four people with several guns is connected to a deadly Sunday night home invasion.

One suspect was shot and killed Sunday when three people went into a house on 18th Street and held a family at gunpoint, police said. A day later, the house was riddled with bullet holes while no one was home. Monday night, the home went up in flames.

On Wednesday morning around 1 a.m., Port Arthur police officers stopped a vehicle in the 3600 block of Jimmy Johnson Blvd. Four people had three loaded semi-automatic handguns, and an AR style rifle according to police.

"It is believed that the actions of these PAPD patrol officers stopped an impending criminal incident," the department said in a release.

Derrion Daugherty, 23, Daseqrick Brooks, 26, Fabbian Scott, 23 and Isaac Martin, 28, were among those arrested.

They were taken into custody for charges including felon in possession of a firearm, evading detention with a previous conviction, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and possession of a controlled substance.

"The Port Arthur Police Department Criminal Investigation Division detectives are looking into any possible connection between this traffic stop and the incidents on 18th Street," Detective Mike Hebert told 12News on Wednesday afternoon.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.



