HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Four people were arrested by Hardin County Sheriff's Office after seizing counterfeit money, a stolen gun and a large amount of illegal drugs over the past week.

Michael Carter, 33, Ashley Johnson, 26, Ben Harris, 56, and Kirkland Creel, 56, were arrested during unannounced home visits according to a Hardin County Sheriff's Office news release.

The arrests were made during unannounced home visits to adults serving probation for criminal acts according to investigators.

Top left: Ben Harris, 56; Top right: Michael Carter, 33; Bottom left: Ashley Johnston, 26; Bottom right: Kirkland Creel, 56

From a Hardin County news release:

The Sheriff’s Office and the Hardin County Community Supervision Division (Adult Probation) often partner to monitor probationers and parolees who live or work in Hardin County. This ensures that adults who are serving probation for criminal acts are adhering to the terms of their probation agreement. By proactively monitoring these individuals, we often discover they return to a life of crime.

During the last week, the HCSO and Probation Officials made four unannounced home visits that resulted in the confiscation of counterfeit money, a stolen firearm and a large amount of illegal drugs.

1) 451 East Avenue L in Silsbee: Deputies arrested Michael Carter, 33, for 1st Degree Felony Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 2-A , Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of marijuana. The Deputies recovered 30 individually wrapped bags of synthetic cannabinoids from Carter’s possession. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Jail without bond.

2) 3617 Hitchcock in Silsbee: Deputies arrested Ashley Johnston, 26 for 1st degree felony manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance PG1 >4 and <200 grams, 3rd degree felony theft of a firearm (by possession) and 3rd degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm. She was found in possession of 27 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm that was reported stolen by the Vidor Police Department. Johnston was released on bonds totaling $60,000.

3) 6711 Ener Road Trailer #1 in Honey Island: Deputies arrested Ben Harris, 56 for 2nd degree felony Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4 grams, Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Dangerous Drug, Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 grams and class B Misdemeanor Possession of Marihuana. He was found in possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine, marihuana and illegal prescriptions drugs. Harris is currently in jail.

4) 6711 Ener Road Trailer #2 in Honey Island – Deputies arrested Kirkland Creel, 56 for State Jail Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 and 3rd degree felony Forgery. Creel was found in possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine, 17 counterfeit $100 bills and 8 counterfeit $20 bills. Creel posted $7,500 in total bonds and has been released.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to seek creative ways to keep our streets safe and to ensure that those persons who are given a second chance with probation are held accountable to the terms of their agreement.