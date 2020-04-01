CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A man from Fort Worth was arrested after law enforcement in Chambers County said he was "driving recklessly" on I-10 near Winnie.

Multiple people called 911 about a reckless driver behaving erratically going westbound on I-10 near Winnie and Wallisville last week, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said in a post on the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Friday, Jan. 3.

Deputies found the car near mile marker 810 and stopped the driver.

Chad Franze, 43, of Fort Worth, was arrested with heroin, cocaine and Xanax, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said. He was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Chambers County Jail.

Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace Larry Cryer set his bonds at a total of $18,500.

