FBCSO: Houston man arrested for allegedly making Instagram threat against Ft. Bend County Fair

“We have zero tolerance when it comes to the safety of our citizens and visitors,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man has been arrested for allegedly making a threat against the Fort Bend County Fair on Instagram, causing a panic within the community on Friday.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Javon Otis Jackson, 18, has been charged with making a terroristic threat. Investigators say he admitted to making a post on Instagram that appeared to threaten the fair.

“We have zero tolerance when it comes to the safety of our citizens and visitors,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “If anyone has any suspicions concerning someone making a threat of any kind, report it to local law enforcement immediately.”

Jackson was taken to the Fort Bend County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Twitter user @JElliott29 captured video of a heavy police presence as people fled the fairgrounds Friday night:

The Rosenberg Police Department took to Facebook Friday night in an effort to assure the community that there was no evidence there had been a shooting.