Former Woodville martial arts instructor gets 8 years for sexual assault of teen after guilty plea

A former student told Tyler County deputies in 2018 that they had been assaulted by their instructor in 2011.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Woodville martial arts instructor has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a young student.

Troy Lee Smith, who was an instructor at Master Smith's Martial Arts Academy in Woodville, pleaded guilty recently to sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child according to a news release from the Texas Attorney General's Office.

A former student told Tyler County deputies in 2018 that they had been assaulted by Smith in 2011 the release said.

The student told investigators that when the abuse happened they were 15-years-old and had been meeting with Smith privately.

During those private sessions Smith inappropriately touched and then sexually assaulted the teen. The abuse continued for several months according to the release.

Related Articles Former martial arts instructor charged with sexual assault of a child

The case was investigated by Tyler County investigator Brian Seales and then brought before a grand jury.

Smith was indicted in August 2018.

The case was prosecuted by assistant attorney general James Haugh with assistance from Seales, who is now an investigator with the AG's office according to the release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.