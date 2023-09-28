'Your crocodile tears do not impress me': Ex-Texas trooper gets 43-year-sentence for sexually assaulting two women

“Lee Ray Boykin turned traffic stops into sexual assaults. He used his badge and all the power it afforded to force himself onto two vulnerable women," Hamdani said.

HOUSTON — A former Texas DPS trooper will spend more than four decades in a federal prison for assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced Thursday.

A jury convicted Lee Ray Boykin Jr., 34, of aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping earlier this year after coercing two women into oral sex.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report back in 2020 of the original allegations against Boykin.

U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks ordered Boykin to serve 516 months to be followed by five years of supervised release. He called Boykin a “predator” who had not shown remorse for his crimes. “Your crocodile tears do not impress me,” Hanks said.

Boykin tried to blame the victims, which the judge called “repugnant.”

“Lee Ray Boykin turned traffic stops into sexual assaults. He used his badge and all the power it afforded to force himself onto two vulnerable women," Hamdani said. "This sentence sends a message that we will pursue anyone that poses a threat to our citizens, no matter what position they hold. And thanks to the hard work of law enforcement, the position Boykin now holds is inmate.”

One of the victims said Boykin had taken her to a secluded parking lot after being ordered out of her friend’s car following a traffic stop. He then falsely accused her of being a prostitute, threatened to take her to jail and forced her to perform oral sex on him. Afterwards, he told her to run while placing his hand on his gun.

Boykin’s DNA was found in the parking lot and on Boykin’s underwear.

Boykin told authorities that he thought he “got away with it” with the first victim and knew he shouldn't have done it. He said he “just wanted to try.”

The second victim testified that Boykin ordered her out of her friend’s car and into his vehicle. Boykin lied and told her she had outstanding traffic warrants. He then took her to the same secluded parking lot, where she performed oral sex on him.

Three days later, Boykin tried to get her into his car again, but she was able to escape.

He was also found guilty of two counts of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

The Houston Police Department and Texas Rangers conducted the investigation with the assistance of FBI and DPS. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sebastian A. Edwards and Kate A. Suh are prosecuting the case.