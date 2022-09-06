x
Crime

Former Southeast Texas deputy indicted on charges of indecency with a child

Johnathan Dees, 46, was also charged back in 2012 with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Credit: Texas Public Sex Offender

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A former Southeast Texas deputy has been indicted on charges of indecency with a child. 

Johnathan Dees, 46, was also charged back in 2012 with aggravated sexual assault of a child. 

Dees has worked as a deputy with Jasper County and Jefferson County.

His current bond is pre-set at $75,000 by a Tyler County Grand Jury, according to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. 

The details of his most recent case are unknown at this time. 

In January 2012, Dees was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman previously told 12News it was a four month long investigation headed up by the Texas Rangers before he was formally charged. 

He was later released on a $50,000 bond in that case. 

Dees is currently registered on the Texas Public Sex Offender website.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

