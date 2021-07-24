Laura Maczka was accused of taking cash, sex and luxury hotel stays along with other things of value from developer Mark Jordan from May 2013 through April 2015.

SHERMAN, Texas — The former mayor of Richardson and a land developer whom she married post-indictment but in advance of trial, have been convicted of federal bribery and tax fraud violations in the Eastern District of Texas, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced Saturday.

Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 56, and Mark Jordan, 54, both of Plano, were found guilty by a jury following a three-week trial before U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant III.

Both were found guilty of bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, tax fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax fraud.

“Ultimately, the trust of the citizens of Richardson was betrayed by Laura and Mark Jordan,” Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno said. “Our elected officials are held to the highest standards, and Laura Jordan traded her responsibility to serve her constituents to enjoy a stream of financial benefits. The FBI and our partners will continue to ensure that those who violate their obligation to the public are held fully accountable.”

Maczka was accused of taking cash, sex and luxury hotel stays along with other things of value from developer Mark Jordan from May 2013 through April 2015.

In exchange, prosecutors alleged, the former mayor voted for Mark Jordan’s unpopular 1000-unit Palisades apartment project.

The two married after Maczka left the mayor’s office in 2015.

The couple was originally indicted in 2018 and convicted in a 2019 federal trial. But U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant III threw out the convictions after learning that a court security officer had discussed the case with a juror.