HOUSTON, Texas — A Katy man and former Rice University football player is waiting to learn his fate after he pleaded guilty on federal charges connected to the death of another player.

Stuart Mouchantaf pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute a powerful opioid.

Prosecutors said Mouchantaf gave carfentanil to Blain Padgett, who died in March 2018.

Padgett was 21 at the time, and was a stay player with NFL aspirations according to the allegations.

Mouchantaf's sentencing is set for May 14, 2020.

RELATED: Federal charges filed in 2018 overdose death of Rice football player

RELATED: Former Rice football player charged in connection with Blain Padgett's drug overdose

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Feisty Las Vegas debate reaches nearly 20 million viewers, biggest audience ever for a Democratic debate

VIDEO: FedEx driver stops to fold downed flag

VERIFY: Fact-checking the Las Vegas Democratic debate