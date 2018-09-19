HUNTSVILLE — A former prison guard is charged with aggravated assault in the death of an inmate last week.

D'Andre Glasper, 22, was arrested Sept. 10 by the Office of Inspector General. The inmate, 58-year-old Gary Ryan, died Sept. 12 from injuries sustained during a struggle with Glasper, according to the OIG.

Ryan spat on Glasper Aug. 30, according to the OIG. After reporting the incident to his supervisor and receiving medical attention, Officer Glasper returned to his post but was told not to have further contact with Ryan.

Instead, Glasper returned to Ryan's cellblock and escorted him to the showers, the OIG said in a news release.

That's when Glasper says Ryan "became aggressive while making derogatory remarks." Ryan's injuries occurred when he and Glasper struggled on the floor, according to the OIG, which investigated the incident. Ryan was unresponsive and bleeding from the head before he was flown to Memorial Hermann hospital in the Medical Center, the OIG statement says.

Ryan underwent surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain and remained in critical condition until his death.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office initiated an autopsy and the results are pending.

Ryan had multiple stints with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and was most recently sentenced in 2014 to five years for harassment of a public servant.

Glasper posted a $50,000 at the Walker County jail and resigned from his position with TDCJ. He still had pending disciplinary action for failure to obey an order from a proper authority and excessive or unnecessary force, among other policy violations, according to the OIG.

Glasper had been working for department since December 2016 and was assigned to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville. He did not previously have any disciplinary history or offender grievances filed against him.

