A former police officer in Orange has been arrested for violating his probation

Taylor Saleme, 27, a former Orange Police Officer, was arrested on two counts of motion to revoke probation from Orange County District Court 128.

Saleme's probation violations are unknown at this time, and records show that Saleme was arrested three times since 2013

In May of 2016, Vidor Police arrested Saleme for trespassing after a homeowner reported that Salame entered the residence without permission.

He was also arrested for a 2013 theft of hydrocodone, a prescribed medication and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in the vehicle. He was sentenced to 18 months probation for the theft and 4 years probation for the DWI. He was also arrested for a state jail felony in Bridge City on April 19, 2015.

A jailer in the Orange County jail confirmed he is in custody with no bond and must return to court.

Saleme resigned from the Orange Police Department in June of 2013.

