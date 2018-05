Lumberton High School Band Booster Club treasurer was sentenced to 4 years in prison without the possibility of parole by a Hardin county jury.

Helen Cox pleaded guilty on Monday for stealing more than $70,000 in booster club funds.

Cox described her actions as "compulsive behavior" and also blamed medication she was taking at the time, but other parents are upset that she went "behind the backs" of the backs of the students as well.

