Former Jasper County auto dealer sentenced to five years probation for forgery, false name on vehicle registrations

Jasen Doherty pled guilty to 14 felony counts of "false name/info forgery."

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A former Jasper County auto dealer was sentenced to five years probation in connection with forgery charges dealing with vehicle registrations.

Jasen Doherty, who worked for Big Country Auto Sales, pled guilty to 14 felony counts of "false name, info forgery."

A Jasper County Grand Jury indicted Doherty in 2019. His trial was set to begin Monday, but he pled guilty on March 15, opting to not face a jury.

As a condition of his probation, Doherty cannot apply for a dealer's license in Texas and he cannot work at any auto dealership in Jasper County, according to the Jasper County District Attorney's Office.

