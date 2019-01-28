Former HPD officer Steven Bryant pleads guilty to federal charge related to botched Harding Street raid

Evidence showed Bryant lied to protect former officer Gerald Goines, who was later charged with the murders of homeowners Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas.

HOUSTON — Former Houston police officer Steven Bryant pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of falsifying records that interfered with a government investigation. The charge is related to the botched Harding Street Raid on January 28, 2019.

Bryant admitted he lied on a report to protect former Officer Gerald Goines, who led the no-knock raid.

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on January 15, 2020. We are not allowed to air video from today's federal court proceeding.

After Bryant breached the door, homeowners Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were killed in a shootout with police. Their dog was also killed.

No drugs were found in the house.

'Family now has some hope'

The attorney representing Nicholas' family said the news came as a relief.

"The family now has some hope that their efforts -- and it’s been a long fight that they’re not stop -- will hopefully start bearing some fruit and they’ll start getting some answers along with the rest of Houston," Mike Doyle said.

He says Bryant now has no reason not to cooperate and answer questions about what happened before, during and after the raid.

"There’s a reason why the physical evidence has been concealed or refused to be looked at and getting the answers finally, finally, finally is starting to happen and ought to happen quicker now with this person able to answer questions," Doyle said.

The cover-up

Goines and three other officers were shot. From his hospital bed, Goines told investigators he bought drugs from the couple the night before the raid. He said they were tipped by a confidential informant that drugs were being sold by the couple.

According to federal prosecutors Bryant, who wasn’t shot, found the search warrant inside the home, and realized Goines had lied about the drug buy. Bryant then wrote up a false report claiming he was with Goines when Goines bought heroin from the couple the night before the raid. He also claimed heroin found in Goines' car came from the couple, but evidence later showed it was from an earlier raid that Goines also lied about, according to HPD.

Bryant could get up to 20 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced in August.

He also faces state charges of aggregate theft by a public servant.

Murder charges

Goines was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the raid.

In glowing reviews, the 34-year HPD veteran was praised for utilizing confidential informants “to positive ends” and for his “highest level of safety awareness.”

Court records show Goines was sued twice for his role in officer-involved shootings, but those incidents never show up in his file.

His reviews also never mentioned a written reprimand Goines received in 2002 for not tagging crack cocaine evidence in the police crime lab.

Former Officer Felix Gallegos is also charged with murder. He fired the shot that killed Dennis Tuttle, according to court documents.

The affair

Goines' so-called "confidential informant" turned out to be Patricia Ann Garcia, a woman he allegedly had an affair with.

Garcia, 53, has a long criminal history dating back to 1984, KHOU 11 Investigates learned. Among the arrests was one for cocaine possession by the same narcotics squad involved in the raid.

She was also convicted of felony theft in 1995. The rest of her long rap sheet is misdemeanors — five thefts, an assault of a family member in 2013, four driving while license suspended, with the last one in 2016 and one possession of marijuana.

Garcia lived just a few houses away on Harding Street. The indictment said she called 911 about a week before the raid and claimed her daughter got heroin at the house and the residents were heavily armed, including with machine guns.

The fallout

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has dropped more than a 150 cases linked to Goines and/or Bryant and they've investigated more than 14,000.

Multiple convictions have been overturned.

Prosecutors say Goines had been lying about drug raids for years to get more overtime.

Byron Prophet was imprisoned for seven years for a crime he says he didn't commit and he's suing Goines and the City of Houston.

He was convicted of cocaine charges in 2008 and is now out on parole.

"The Houston Police Department has a pattern and practice of planted evidence, perjured testimony, false arrest, and malicious prosecution resulting in dozens of wrongful convictions, ruined lives, and countless lost years in prison," said Prophet's civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen

Goines, Gallegos and Bryant were allowed to retire after the allegations came to light.

Ten other officers face charges connected to the raid.

Families demand answers

The families of Tuttle and Nicholas are also suing the Houston Police Department and demanding answers about what happened before, during and after the deadly raid.

"We’re not going to quit until we get answers,” Nicholas’ brother, John Nicholas said this past January.

He is on a mission to bring justice to his sister and brother-in-law.

“Chief (Art) Acevedo keeps saying, 'We had a reason to be there,'” John Nicholas said. “It’s taken you two years to find that reason? Me and my mother would like to know.”

In a federal civil rights lawsuit against HPD, Nicholas' family claim Squad 15 operated as a criminal organization and tormented Houston residents by depriving their rights to privacy, dignity and safety.

Mike Doyle is representing the Nicholas family.

“This was the culmination of years and years of preying on our communities,” Doyle said when the suit was filed in January.

The attorney said they’ve been given nothing but empty promises of transparency and accountability.

“They’ve been put in a position where the only way we’re going to get to the bottom or the top of what really is going on and continues to go on in this city and with this police department is by filing a civil action,” Doyle said.