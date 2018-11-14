SPRING, Texas – A former Harris County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance at a Spring home early Wednesday.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables responded around 5:30 a.m. to a disturbance call at a home in the 3700 block of Meadowhill Court. The Sheriff’s Office say the caller told them he shot his father during a disturbance between his parents.

Update for 3700 Meadowhill Ct (Spring). @Pct4Constable deputies received an in-progress call. Adult male caller stated he shot his dad during domestic disturbance. An adult male pronounced deceased by EMS. Deceased male is a former deputy with @HCSOTexas. #HouNews #lesm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 14, 2018

The sheriff's office say the 22-year-old son claims he was trying to protect his mother during the domestic altercation.

BREAKING: @HCSOTexas investigating a deadly shooting in Spring @ Meadow Hill Ct. They say a 22 YO son shot and killed his dad, a 53 YO former HC Sheriff’s deputy. They say son claims he was trying to protect Mom after his parents got into domestic altercation. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/wgKrWpKuBt — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) November 14, 2018

Deputies arrived at the home and the father was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 53-year-old man was a former deputy, who had left the agency in 2017 after serving 30 years.

His identity has not been released. The son and mother were still at the scene when deputies arrived.

Investigators are still working to gather more details on what exactly happened during the disturbance.

© 2018 KHOU