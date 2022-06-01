Adam Isaacks indicted on multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Adam Isaacks is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $6.5 million bond.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The former president and head coach of the Evadale Little League was formally indicted on three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a January 6, 2022 newscast.)

The indictments were handed down to Adam Isaacks on Tuesday, March 8. Isaacks was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 30 in Sabine County and is accused of indecency with a child.

12News was not made aware of the formal indictments until Tuesday, March 15.

In early January of 2022, Jasper County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Judge Raymond Hopson increased Isaacks' bond, after more charges were filed against him.

Isaacks is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $6.5 million bond, according to jail records.

Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said the investigation into the case began in December of 2021, when a child in Jasper County told his parents about an alleged incident.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Isaacks.

In early January of 2022, Isaacks' Silsbee home was searched by law enforcement. Bags of evidence were taken out of his home as part of the investigation.

Isaacks was taken to the Jasper County Jail in early January of 2022, where he was charged with one count of indecency with a child. At that time, his bond was set at $500,000.

His bond was later raised to $1 million for that charge. An additional charge of continuous sex abuse of a child from Jasper County raised his bond to $5 million in the county.

Isaacks was later charged with three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Sabine County. Altogether he currently faces five different charges, which could mean as many as five victims are involved.

Two mothers spoke with 12News claiming their sons were victims of Isaacks. Both boys are 11 years old.

Both mothers claimed that Isaack came to know their children through the Evadale Little League. They said they never expected the coach to be accused of this crime.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.