Former Evadale Little League coach faces another federal charge in child sex assault case

Adam Isaacks is now facing 15 combined charges at both the state and federal level.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually assaulting at least eight children is now facing another federal charge in the case.

Adam Isaacks now faces 15 combined charges at the state and federal level for sex crimes against children.

He was indicted in December 2022 on six federal charges for "transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct."

A federal grand jury added a seventh charge this month according to a superseding indictment filed on April 5, 2023.

Isaacks has pleaded not guilty to all of the federal charges.

The seventh charge alleges that Isaacks took one of his young victims to Oklahoma in February 2021 with the intent of sexual activity.

The former coach is now accused of transporting four of his eight victims to five states: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma.

Isaacks originally faced eight combined charges out of two Texas counties. Those charges include five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Sabine County and one count of indecency with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Jasper County.

The investigation began in December 2021.

If found guilty on the federal charges, Isaacks faces a minimum of 10 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each charge according to the indictment. He could also face being on supervised release for at least five years and up to the rest of his life after serving his time.

The investigation into the case began in December of 2021 when a child in Jasper County told his parents about an alleged incident. Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Isaacks.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office first arrested Isaacks on December 31, 2021. In early January 2022, Isaacks' Silsbee home was searched by law enforcement.

Bags of evidence were taken out of his home as part of the investigation.

Isaacks was taken to the Jasper County Jail in early January of 2022, where he was charged with one count of indecency with a child. As the investigation into Isaacks continued, he was charged with seven more state charges of sex crimes against children.

In January 2022, Isaacks' bonds were raised to a total of $6.5 million.

A date for his trial in Sabine County has not been set.

