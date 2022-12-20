Former Evadale Little League coach pleads not guilty to federal charges regarding sex crimes against children

Adam Isaacks is facing 14 combined charges at both the state and federal level.

Example video title will go here for this video

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president facing 14 combined charges at the state and federal level regarding sex crimes against children appeared in federal court Tuesday.

Adam Isaacks was originally only facing eight combined charges out of two Texas counties. Those charges include five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child out of Sabine County and one count of indecency with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child out of Jasper County.

That number went from eight to 14 after he was indicted Wednesday, December 7, 2022 by a federal grand jury. Isaacks was also charged with six federal counts of "transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct."

The former coach is accused of transporting three different victims to four different states: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and Florida.

Isaacks' hearing Tuesday was held separately from other inmates due to the nature of his charges. The former little league president walked into the court, chains shuffling on his wrists and ankles as went to the front.

Isaacks plead not guilty to all six federal counts.

The families of the victims could be heard quietly crying in the back of the courtroom as he plead not guilty to each count. They hoped that he would plead guilty and not put their children through the stress of a trial.

The families believe his not-guilty plea is a testament to his arrogance.

If found guilty, Isaacks faces a minimum of 10 years per count.



The investigation into the case began in December of 2021 when a child in Jasper County told his parents about an alleged incident. Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Isaacks.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office first arrested Isaacks on December 31, 2021. In early January 2022, Isaacks' Silsbee home was searched by law enforcement.

Bags of evidence were taken out of his home as part of the investigation.

Isaacks was taken to the Jasper County Jail in early January of 2022, where he was charged with one count of indecency with a child. As the investigation into Isaacks continued, he was charged with seven more state charges regarding sex crimes against children.

In January 2022, Isaacks' bonds were raised to a total of $6.5 million. Isaacks’ trial in Jasper County is set for November 14, 2022.

A date for his trial in Sabine County has not been set.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.