Former Beaumont city council candidate indicted, accused of child sex abuse

BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Beaumont city council candidate and leader among the Southeast Texas community is facing a felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, stemming from multiple accusations starting in 2007, according to a Jefferson County probable cause affidavit.

Eric Renfro, 65, of Beaumont, is accused of "intentionally and knowingly" engaging in sexual contact with a child younger than 17 years old.

The victim is a relative who says the abuse happened multiple times starting when she was age four or five years old, the affidavit says.

The now 19-year-old victim said this happened when she would go to his Beaumont home with her family.

The victim told police Renfro would hug her then grope her on top of her clothes. Court documents say she stopped going to his house around age 15 or 16 years old.

Renfro was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

He was arrested Wednesday on a $100,000 bond and was released the same day, jail records show.

Renfro declined to comment on the incident when contacted by police, according to the affidavit. 12News' partner, the Beaumont Enterprise, reports Renfro has since denied the charge.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

