JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Florida woman is behind bars in Jefferson County after investigators say she tried bringing drugs to her uncle, an inmate at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Beaumont.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says they got a call from an agent at the prison about two women that would be arriving on Saturday to smuggle narcotics into the facility.

A sheriff's office news release says Myisha Davis of Orlando, Florida, allowed deputies to search her vehicle when she arrived just after noon to the prison.

Officials say they found 'a large amount of Suboxone strips, methamphetamine and marijuana' inside the car.

Davis is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The other woman was released.

Her bonds total $27,500.00.

On Friday, 01/03/2019, an SIS agent at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Beaumont, Jefferson County, Texas contacted the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force and requested assistance in an operation. The agent briefed information that visitors on Saturday were going to try and smuggle narcotics into the facility and deliver it to an inmate.

Information gathered indicated that two females would arrive on 01/04/2019 to visit one of their uncles who is incarnated at the facility. One of the females, identified as the niece, was set to smuggle in Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Suboxone.

A description of the niece and her vehicle were given to investigators. At 12:06 p.m., the suspects drove onto the facility and walked inside the prison to get processed for visitation.

JCSO K-9 conducted an open air sniff of the suspect’s car and made a positive alert for the presence of narcotics inside the car. The females were detained and questioned. The niece, identified as 24 year old Myisha Davis of Orlando, Florida gave Deputies consent to search the vehicle.

JCSO Narcotics Investigators conducted a search of the car and located a large amount of Suboxone strips, methamphetamine and marijuana inside the vehicle.

Myisha Davis was arrested by JCSO Detectives and transported to the Jefferson County jail where she was booked in for 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. The other female was released. The investigation continues.

