At least 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at north Harris County flea market, HCSO says

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. when a group of men got into an argument at a flea market in north Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed and three others were critically injured Sunday after a shooting at a crowded flea market in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shots rang out just after 1 p.m. at a flea market near 8720 Airline Drive.

HSCO said two men were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. Investigators said they believe all five people were involved in the disturbance that led up to the shooting. Officials said they all appear to be in their early- to mid-20s and likely knew each other. They do not believe the shooting was random.

They also said two other people were detained at the scene and could be involved.

Gonzalez said no bystanders were injured although the flea market was very busy. He estimated that there were "thousands" there when the shots were fired.

"It's very tragic that this happens. There are a lot of people up and down Airline just trying to come out and enjoy the flea market, have something to eat, have something to drink," an HCSO spokesperson said. "It's very concerning. We're always concerned with the safety of our citizens. But we'll continue to do our jobs and we'll continue to protect our citizens."

According to Gonzalez, two pistols were found at the scene.

Investigators said there is video of the incident but they haven't found video that shows the entire thing. They also said there are limited witnesses to the shooting because people scattered when deputies arrived at the scene.