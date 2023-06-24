Five wounded after fight in north Beaumont escalates into shooting early Saturday

Witnesses told police that a fight broke out in the street and then several men drove away while shooting into the crowd on the street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two men and three women were sent to a Beaumont hospital after a fight escalated into a shooting early Saturday morning in Beaumont's north end.

Multiple shots fired calls resulted in Beaumont Police officers being sent to the 1600 block of Glasshouse St near the intersection of Delaware and Gulf Streets at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday morning according to a new release from police.

Dispatchers told officers there were at least three people who had been shot but when they arrived they found five suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 33-year-old man was taken to a Beaumont hospital by ambulance in critical condition while the four other victims were reported to be in stable condition after being transported by multiple ambulances police said.

The four other wounded people included another 33-year-old man and three women, aged 23, 24 and 31-years-old.

Witnesses told police that a fight broke out in the street and then several men drove away while shooting into the crowd on the street.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

