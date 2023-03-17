Police: Five teenagers caught following crash involving stolen Dodge in Beaumont Thursday

A Beaumont officer had to be treated at a hospital for an injury he got during the search and has since been released.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Charges are pending for one teenager and two have been charged after five teens were caught following a crash involving a stolen Dodge.

The incident happened Thursday, March 16, 2023. Officers from the Beaumont Police Department's Special Assignment Unit were patrolling on Church Street when they learned a stolen black Dodge Durango had passed them, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

The officers were searching for the Dodge when dispatch told them a black Dodge Durango had crashed into a fence in the 1500 block of Annie Street.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they saw five people walking away from the Dodge. Two of them were girls and the other three were boys, according to the release.

The girls were caught, but the three boys ran away from the officers. After a lengthy search, the boys were also caught.

A Beaumont officer had to be treated at a hospital for an injury he got during the search and has since been released.

All of the suspects are minors, so their names are not being released.

Charges are pending for a 15-year-old boy who police believe was driving the stolen Dodge. He was injured during the crash and sent to a hospital for treatment.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center for evading on foot. A 13-year-old boy was also taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center for evading on foot.

Two 14-year-old girls were released to their parents.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On Thursday, March 16th 2023, at 3:56 p.m., Officers from BPD’s Special Assignment Unit were patrolling on Church Street when they received a delayed notification that a stolen black Dodge Durango had passed them. Officers began searching for the vehicle but were then notified by dispatch advising that a black Dodge Durango had crashed into a fence in the 1500 block of Annie. As the officers arrived at the crash scene, they observed 5 suspects, 2 females and 3 males, walking away from the vehicle. The females were detained but the 3 males immediately began to evade on foot from officers. After a lengthy search, all 3 were caught.

A BPD Officer also went to the hospital for an injury sustained during the search but was released after treatment.

The suspects were:

15 year old black male driver- pending charges, released to hospital due to injuries sustained in crash prior to police arrival

14 year old black male passenger- transported to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center for Evading on foot

13 year old black male passenger- transported to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detection Center for Evading on foot

14 year old black female passenger- released to parent

14 year old black female passenger- released to parent

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.