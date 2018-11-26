BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Sergeant Cody Guedry says last night Beaumont Police were called to the Eleganza Event Center after a shooting happened at a wedding reception.

"When officers arrived it was learned that two wedding parties occurring at this location. Several parties got involved in the altercation that moved out into the parking lot," Sergeant Guedry said.

Once outside Sergeant Guedry says things began to escalate further, and that’s when the shooting happened.

"Sometime during that fighting, somebody pulled out a shotgun and fired into that crowd striking several people," Sergeant Guedry said.

Three people were shot and two others were injured as a result of the shooting. The victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter fled the scene.

"It's just sad that people resolve to that type of conflict resolution rather than talking it out. Especially at that joyful reception that people are trying to remember for the rest of their life," Sergeant Guedry said.

Sergeant Guedry believes witnesses are not cooperating with police because they are afraid they will get in trouble for fight, but he says police are focused on catching the shooter.

"Our main concern is who fired that weapon, and why they did it and that's what we're really concentrating on. We aren't concentrating on the people that were fighting," Sergeant Guedry said.

If you have information on last nights shooting Beaumont Police urge you to call crimestoppers at 833-tips.

