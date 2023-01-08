Four minors in custody after Saturday night chase involving stolen vehicle ends in fiery crash, police say

The chase ended when the Hyundai crashed at 11th Street and Washington Boulevard, hitting two other vehicles.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors are in custody after a chase in Beaumont involving a stolen Hyundai ended in a crash and left the vehicle engulfed in flames.

It happened Saturday, January 7, 2023 shortly after 11:30 p.m. Three boys and two girls were in a stolen Hyundai when Beaumont Police attempted to stop the vehicle, Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News.

The driver of the Hyundai refused to stop and a chase began.

The long chase ended when the Hyundai crashed at 11th Street and Washington Boulevard, hitting two other vehicles. Following the wreck, all five minors left the Hyundai and ran away, Chief Singletary said.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and were able to catch all five suspects.

While police were chasing the minors, the stolen Hyundai caught fire and was engulfed in flames. Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to put out the flames.

All five minors were taken to Baptist Hospital for medical clearance. All but one of them were later taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Center. It is currently unclear why the fifth suspect is not in custody.

At this time, the names of the suspects are not being released because they are minors.

