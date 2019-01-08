PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police confirm guns, cocaine and a bulletproof vest have been found after a search warrant was served at a Port Arthur home.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said 15 guns, including 10 long guns, have been found along with cocaine and a police bulletproof vest in a home in the 4100 block of Charlotte Drive.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Port Arthur SWAT raided the house.

Five people were arrested. Chief Duriso said at least one of the guns is stolen.

The raid happened on the same day Port Arthur police launched a new Crime Response Team.

Duriso said some of the suspects at the home fit the description of suspects in some other recent crimes.

"From witnesses there are several in the house that match the descriptions of some home invasions. We're going to have to go back and look at the police reports and see what's all stolen," Duriso said.

He said some of those involved are juveniles and will be released to parents.

Police hope Wednesday's raid sends a message.

"We're not going to stop. We're going to get the people committing these violent crimes," Duriso said.