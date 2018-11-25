Beaumont Fire-Rescue responded to a fire on the stairwell of a garage apartment in Old Town early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. at 2225 South Street. The fire was not as large as was initially reported, Beaumont Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jimmy Blanchard said.

Investigators ruled the fire to be arson and are looking for a suspect.

Blanchard said they do not believe the tenants are suspects.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

