DENVER — Almost half a day after a shooting shut down a chunk of downtown roads Sunday morning, police have identified a fifth victim. One man is dead and three others were hurt in the shooting, according to the Denver Police Department.

The fifth victim was identified by DPD after 1 p.m. She is identified only as an adult woman and is believed to have injuries that aren't life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital from a separate location from the shooting, according to a tweet from the department.

The shooting was reported in the area of 15th and Market streets in the LoDo area around 4 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department. The shooting was a block from the 16th Street Mall and the Cherry Creek Trail on either side of 15th and several restaurants sit nearby along both roads.

Lt. Matt Clark with Major Crimes spoke at an 11:15 a.m. press conference at DPD headquarters. He said a conflict erupted between two people and escalated into the shooting. Police are still looking into the cause and working to find out how many shooters there might have been. The suspects fled either on foot or in vehicles, Clark added. No description was provided.

DPD said Market Street was closed from 14th Street to the 16th Street Mall. The Regional Transportation District has created several detours for bus routes that pass through the area, including routes 1/1W, 6, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 19, 28, 43, and 44. If you use these buses, please double check your route. The MALL bus is also being rerouted due to police activity at the 16th Street Mall and Market Street.

DPD Chief Paul Pazen also spoke at the 11:15 a.m. press conference, stressing that his department is focused on getting guns off city streets. He called on the community to help, saying officers have already confiscated 300 illegal weapons this year (that's an average of a little over four a day).

Pazen said there are details of the investigation into the Market Street shooting that would not be released at the press conference.

"We do have some video in our systems, but we always ask for the community's help with this," Pazen added apropos the shooting.

Anyone with cell phone video of the incident is asked to share it with DPD.

No suspects have been identified nor are there any in custody, according to police.

All four victims are males, police said. Law enforcement has not released any other identifying information about the victims. The victims at the hospital suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening and their condition is considered stable, DPD Lt. Clark said.

We'll update this story as information becomes available.

