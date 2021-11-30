Husband arrested in stabbing death of his wife at Texas City gas station, police say

Bryan Miller, 58, is charged with murder in the death of Crystal Lynn Patterson, 36, of Galveston, according to court records.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A man is accused of stabbing his wife to death while she was working at a convenience store along Highway 146 Monday night, according to the Texas City Police Department.

Brian Edward Miller, 58, is charged with murder in the death of Crystal Lynn Patterson, 36, of Galveston, according to court documents.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report prior to Miller's arrest.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Time Wise Shell in the 400 block of Highway 146 south. At that time, officers responded to a call of a stabbing and found a female employee unresponsive and not breathing.

The employee was later identified as Patterson by investigators. Texas City police said EMS arrived on scene and confirmed that the victim had died.

Investigators said the suspect took off in a car and headed north on Highway 146.

Texas City police dispatch later said they received a call just after 10 p.m. from a man stating that his friend, who was identified as Miller, stating that he had stabbed his wife.

Police responded to Miller’s residence in the 900 block of Lane Road and arrested him without incident.

Miller is being held in the Texas City jail and waiting to be transferred to the Galveston County jail. His bond has been set at $250,000.