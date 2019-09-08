BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Beaumont Animal Control officer was arrested Wednesday on federal charges for allegedly dealing in cocaine.

Benjamin Wallace Dykes, 39, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine on March 5, 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dykes is accused of purchasing cocaine for distribution from Eric Coleman while employed as a Beaumont Animal Control Officer the release said.

Coleman and his organization were the subject of a previous investigation and prosecution and during that case investigators discovered Dykes was allegedly buying drugs from him the release said.

Coleman was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in January and Dykes could face up to 20 years if convicted according to the release.

From A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release…

A 39-year-old Beaumont, Texas man has been arrested for federal drug violations in the Eastern District of Texas announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Benjamin Wallace Dykes was indicted on March 5, 2019 and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine. Dykes was arrested on August 7, 2019 and will be arraigned today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin.

According to information presented in court, it was revealed during the investigation and subsequent prosecution of the Eric Coleman drug trafficking organization, that Dykes, while employed with the City of Beaumont as an Animal Control Officer, was allegedly purchasing cocaine from Coleman for redistribution to others. Coleman was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on Jan. 24, 2019.

If convicted, Dykes faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Beaumont Police Department, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher T. Rapp.

It is important to note that a complaint, arrest, or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.