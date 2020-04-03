BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Larry Young, Jr., 32, of Beaumont, was found guilty by a jury of the charge after a two-day trial in federal court before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He could face up to 10 years in federal prison once he is sentenced.

Police officers executing a search warrant at a home where Young was living in January 2019 found several guns, including one that was stolen, the release said.

They also found a ballistic vest and “numerous” rounds of ammunition at the home.

Felons are prohibited from owning or possession guns or ammunition.

Young had been previously convicted of multiple felonies according to the release.

He was indicted and charged by a federal grand jury in June 2019.

From a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release…

A 32-year-old Beaumont, Texas, man has been convicted of federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Larry Young, Jr., was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm following a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. The jury returned their verdict in the afternoon on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 17, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a home where Young was residing. Inside the residence, officers discovered several firearms, including one which had been reported as stolen, a ballistic vest, and numerous rounds of ammunition. Further investigation revealed Young had been convicted of multiple felonies and as a convicted felon, prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Young was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 5, 2019, and charged with firearms violations.

Under federal statutes, Young faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence; deterring illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and body armor; and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Russell E. James and Rachel Grove.

