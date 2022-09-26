Federal inmate injured during fight at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont Monday morning

One of two inmates involved in the fight was taken to a Southeast Texas hospital for treatment.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A federal inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont was sent to a Southeast Texas hospital after being injured Monday morning during a fight.

Two inmates at the high security prison on the southern edge of Beaumont were involved in a fight at about 8:40 a.m. according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Prison staff responded to the fight and "secured the area" according to the Bureau of Prisons.

One of the inmates involved in the fight was then taken to a Southeast Texas hospital for treatment.

No other inmates or prison staff were injured in the incident according to the Bureau of Prisons.

The U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont is a high security facility and currently houses 1,489 male offenders according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.

In January 2022 the entire federal prison system was placed on a nationwide lockdown after two inmates were killed and two others were injured during a gang altercation at the U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont.

That altercation involved members of the violent MS-13 street gang, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press in January.

The penitentiary is located in the Beaumont Federal Correctional Complex along with two other federal facilities including the Federal Correctional Institution Beaumont Low and the Federal Correctional Institution Beaumont Medium.

Currently visitation at the U.S. Penitentiary and the low security facility are suspended according to their websites.

Together the three facilities house nearly 5,200 federal inmates.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.