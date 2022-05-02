Federal inmate dies after Sunday morning fight at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont

Two inmates got into a fight and one was later pronounced dead at a Southeast Texas hospital.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An inmate in Beaumont's high security federal prison died following a fight on Sunday morning.

Erick Jermaine Leday, 35, who was serving a 37-month sentence for "receipt of firearms while under felony indictment" died at a Southeast Texas hospital on Sunday according to a statement from the Bureau of Prisons.

Leday and another inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary on the southern edge of Beaumont got into a fight at about 10:30 a.m Sunday morning according to the statement.

Prison staff secured the area and LeDay was taken to a Southeast Texas hospital where he was pronounced dead the statement said.

The other inmate received minor injuries which were treated at the prison.

No other inmates or staff were injured and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified according to the statement.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

LeDay was sentenced in the Northern District of Texas and had been in the Beaumont facility since February 2021.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Federal Bureau of Prisons...

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., staff responded to an altercation among two inmates at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Responding staff immediately secured the area. Inmate Erick Jermaine Leday was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, and was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff. A second inmate was medically assessed and treated for minor injuries at the facility.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Mr. Leday was a 35-year-old male who was sentenced in the Northern District of Texas to a 37- month sentence for Receipt of Firearms While Under Felony Indictment. He had been in custody at USP Beaumont since February 4, 2021.

USP Beaumont is a high security facility and currently houses 1,368 male offenders. Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.